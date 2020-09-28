Darrell Wayne Booher, age 70 years and 5 months of Manchester, passed away
on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. A
celebration of his life will be held at the First Baptist Church of
Manchester on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Brenton Cox
officiating. A visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM until time of
service. At his request, part of his remains will be buried in the family
cemetery in Livingston, TN and the rest will be scattered in the ocean in
Brazil.
Darrell was born on April 26, 1950, to the late Eugene and Vola Joyce Smith
Booher in McMinnville, TN. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of
Manchester and an electric operator for AEDC for 30 years. Darrell served
his country in the United States Navy on the US Navy Atlantic Fleet during
the Vietnam Era. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Darrell
enlisted in the United States Army in the 1st Signal BN in Kaiserslautern,
Germany. Darrell’s family legacy for military service dates back to the
Civil War, WW I, and WWII. He is thought of as a devoted American who loved
his country. Darrell was a loving husband, devoted to his family, a loyal
friend, and a skilled electric guitar player. He had an open heart of
generosity and was an abundant giver.
In addition to his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by his brother,
Kevin Booher, and his “2nd dad”, James Bowen. He is survived by his loving
wife of 34 years, Ana Maria Oliveira Booher; his dear “2nd mom”, Chris
Bowen; sister, Patricia Carroll; 6 brothers-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law after; several cousins, numerous nieces and
nephews, in Tennessee and Brazil, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the music
ministry at the First Baptist Church of Manchester in memory of Darrell and
his love of music.