Funeral services for Ms. Darletta Baltimore, age 67, of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Ms. Baltimore passed from this life surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Darletta was born on September 21, 1952, in Muncie, IN, the daughter of the late Imogene Lance. She worked for Crane Industries in Woodbury before her retirement. Darletta loved to dance, tie-dye, and spoil her grandchildren. She was known as the “Tie-Dye Lady”. Darletta was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
Darletta is survived by her three sons, James Baltimore Jr. (Sandy), Timothy Baltimore, and Jeffery Baltimore; two daughters, Tina Baltimore and Rebecca Morrison (Andy); one brother, Ronnie Lance; three sisters, Judy Henson, Debbie Bryan, and Phyllis Bowden; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
