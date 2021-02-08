Darlene Marie Hancock of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, February
6, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 63. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Nashville, she was the daughter of the late John and Marilyn
Hutchison. Darlene was a registered nurse and enjoyed her career. She was
a very caring person who was a “people person”. She loved life and enjoyed
being with her family and friends. She also enjoyed painting. She was the
current President of the Tullahoma Women’s Club.
Mrs. Hancock is survived by her husband, Steve Hancock; son, Adam Hancock
(Jessica); daughter, Stephanie Razac (Justin); brothers, John, Robert
“Bobby” and Berry Hutchison; sister, Lisa Phillips and grandchildren, Ian
and Chase Razac and Samuel “Sam”, Ben, John and Kenzie Hancock.
