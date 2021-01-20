Winland, Danny Lee, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, January 17th, 2021 at Saint Thomas West in Nashville at the age of 58. Danny was born in Manchester to the late C. Rogers Winland and Edith Mae Franklin Winland. During his life he worked as the Produce Manager at Food Lion and was a member of the National Rifle Association. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Ann. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Anna Winland; one daughter, Amanda James and her husband Jason; one brother, Dale Winland and his wife Tina; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Lee Winland
