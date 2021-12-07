Memorial graveside services for Danny Dwight Swann, age 51 of Hillsboro,
will be conducted at 110 AM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the
Summitville cemetery with Pastor Brenton Cox officiating. Danny passed away
on Sunday, December 5 at his home.
Danny was born on June 26, 1970, in Manchester to the late Phillip Dwight
Swann and Patricia Jean Carroll Swann. He was a machine operator at Kasai
in Manchester for over 20 years, and he attended the First Baptist Church
of Manchester. Danny was an avid collector of ball cards, Hotwheels, coins,
stamps, and comic books.
In addition to his father, Danny is preceded in death by his infant sister,
Sheila Swann, maternal grandparents, Eugene and Joyce Booher, and paternal
grandparents, Delbert and Pauline Swann. He is survived by his wife, Angie
Smith Swann; children, Brittany Smith-Hill, and Nathan Dwight Swann;
grandchildren, Courtlyn Hill, and Mason and Maverick Tudor; sisters, Angela
Crowell, Tonya Fowler and her husband, Lee, and Michelle Swann; nephews,
Josh Booher and Jeromey Crowell; several extended family members and a host
of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swann family.