Mr. Daniel Chad Brazier, age 46, of Clarks
Hill, SC, formerly of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday,
January 11, 2022, in Augusta, GA. Mr. Brazier was born in Tullahoma, TN, to
his late father Danny Lee Brazier and surviving mother Peggy Clay Darden.
He worked as a production director for Beasley Broadcasting in Augusta
where he wrote & produced commercials as well as entertaining music lovers
on the radio. He had many personal interests including music, sports
(especially the Dallas Cowboys), riding his motorcycle, driving his Jeep, &
joking around with friends. Chad is survived by his mother, Peggy Clay
Darden and brother Derrick Brazier. Visitation with the family will be held
on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Central Funeral
Home in Manchester, TN. Memorial services will be conducted immediately
following visitation at 4:00pm with Rev. Jeff Bailey officiating. Central
Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
