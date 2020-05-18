Mrs. Dana Marie Campbell, 35, passed away Saturday
May 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on June
4, 1984 to Edwin Clayton Anderson and Brenda K. Reedy Anderson who preceded
her in death. She was a food nutrition specialist at the Westwood
Elementary School. She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Campbell; son,
Dominick Alexander Campbell; grandmother, Mary Anderson; stepmother,
Crystal Anderson; sisters, Vonda Smith, and Samantha Rothchell; brothers,
Dustin C. Anderson, Chase D. Anderson and Scott Ellis; sister-in-law,
Tabitha Bogle; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 11:00
AM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Minister, Mike Bynum
officiating with burial to follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury,
Tennessee. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Dana Marie Campbell
Mrs. Dana Marie Campbell, 35, passed away Saturday