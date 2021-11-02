Mrs. Dallie Virginia Blacksten Stoddard, age 80, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Stoddard was born in Carroll County, MD to her late parents Clifton
Samuel Blacksten and Ethel Margaret Fritz Blacksten. She worked as a sewer
for a sewing company until retirement. Mrs. Stoddard loved sewing and
crafting in her free time. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in
death by husbands, John Arter Sr., Elworth Keefer, Richard Hype, Kenneth
Stoddard; son, John Arter Jr.; daughter, Helen Livingston; grandchildren,
James Arter Jr. and Nicole Arter; sister, Betty Shaffer.
Mrs. Stoddard is survived by sons, James (Crystal) Arter Sr., Pennsylvania,
and Norman (Laura) Arter Sr., Tennessee; sisters, Margaret Hutton, Maryland
and Doris Smeltzer, Alabama; 4 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 5
nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Blackie.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from
3:00pm until 5:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.