Daisie Brown Frothingham of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday,
November 11, 2020 at Tullahoma NHC at the age of 90. Memorial Services
will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary
Stewart Brown. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Mrs.
Frothingham enjoyed reading and singing with her sisters, The Brown
Sisters. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her sisters. She loved to
hear “God’s Word”. She also loved chocolate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Norman Frothingham; brother, William Hoyte Brown and sisters, Evelyn Adams,
Jewell Milton, Mildred Oglesby, Bess Couser, Ann Harmon and Betty Jean
Ragsdale.
Mrs. Frothingham is survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved as if
they were her own children.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.