Curtis Wayde Neal was born on March 4, 1958, to the late Clayton “Tuffy” and Betty Boswell Neal of Moore County, Tennessee. Curtis left his earthly home on April 23, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his nephews, Chad and Joel Rogers; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda (Jerry) Rogers and brother, Gary (Mary) Neal; nieces, Amy (Chuck) Dodson, Melissa (Charles) Ridge; nephews, Pete (Jaylynn) Neal, Josh (Mindy) Rogers, Stephen (Stephanie) Neal, and Andy (Rachel) Neal; numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To know Curtis was to meet an angel on earth. He never knew a stranger and greeted everyone with his infectious smile and hugs. He loved going to church, being with His family, watching the Weather Channel, thunderstorms and his “school work.”
As a son of a WWII veteran, Curtis was raised for a love of his country. He was the happiest holding the American Flag.
Curtis touched so many lives in a way that not many can. He only saw the good in people, taught us how to love; and no matter what we looked like or believed in, his love was pure.
If you were lucky enough to be loved by Curtis, your life was forever changed.
A private graveside service will be held, as well as a celebration of life at a later date.
A private graveside service will be held, as well as a celebration of life at a later date.