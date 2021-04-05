Curtis Lee Millaway, Sr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the age of 82 at his home, surrounded by his family. Curtis was born in Guntersville, AL to the late Thomas and Irene Whitmire Millaway. During his life, Curtis served his country as a member of the Army National Guard, worked for Tullahoma Freight, then as a truck driver for Bryan Oil Co. from which he retired. He was also a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Millaway is preceded in death by his wife, Delores Millaway; one son, Curtis Millaway, Jr. He is survived by three daughters, Patricia Norwood (Kent), Pamela Millaway, and Melissa Parson (James); one daughter-in-law, Paula Millaway; one brother, Ken Millaway; one sister, Joan Daniel; 13 grandchildren, Brian, Shannon, Jason, Crystal, Nickki, Erica, Roman, Justin, Aftin, Jared, Austin, Lee, and Thomas; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces, nephews, and neighbors. Visitation for Mr. Millaway will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 11:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Charles Houston officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Curtis’ memory be made to the American Cancer Society- P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Curtis Lee Millaway, Sr
