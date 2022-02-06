Cristopher Hall Robinson

Christopher Hall Robinson, age 61, passed from this life on Thursday,
February 3, 2022, after a brief battle with throat cancer at his home in
Hillsboro, Tennessee.
Chris was born on March 26, 1960, to the late Leighton “Red” Robinson and
Frances Kendrick Robinson in Manchester, Tennessee. He worked a welder at
Batesville for the past 42 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending
time with his family when he wasn’t watching hunting and fishing shows from
his favorite recliner after work. He was also an avid sports fan who
enjoyed watching the game in the company of friends.
Chris was proceeded in death by his parents as well as his brothers,
Leighton “Chyerl” and Chad
Chris is survived by his sister, Kathy Walker; son, Phillip Robinson;
daughter, Nikki Robinson; grandchildren; Brailyn Robinson, Olivia Robinson,
and Edward Robinson.
Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, Tennessee. A
service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm
at the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Freeman
officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery in
Hillsboro, Tennessee.