Mrs. Cricket Kemp Scott, age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Scott was born in Hartsville, TN, but lived most of her life in Rutherford and Coffee County. She was a member of Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester, TN.
Cricket is preceded in death by her parents Genie Edgar Kemp and Lillie B. Loftis and her grandparents, several aunts and one uncle. Also one brother-in-law Donald Hucks, one niece Paula Williams both from Great Falls, Montana.
She is survived by the love of her life Grady S. Scott of 29 years and her much loved son Stephen Michael Melton and wife Tara of Murfreesboro, TN. A sister Ruby Hucks of Great Falls, Montana, two nieces Pattie Harris and Pam Ferguson of Great Falls, Montana.
Cricket worked for JC Penney Co. for 23 1/2 years and SunTrust Bank for 8 years in Murfreesboro, TN. She was dedicated to her work. She was chosen as employee of the month while she was working for SunTrust by the Chamber of Commerce. She loved to sew and decorate for Christmas and was very artistic. She had a great loved for all kinds of music. She and Grady loved to cruise and do land trips, taking 47 cruises and about 100 land trips. She also loved the elderly very much and had many friends in Murfreesboro and Manchester. Grady was her rock, soul mate, and love of her life. They dearly loved each other. They both had the same birthday on April 10 and were inseparable.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Warren County,
