Craig Marcel Alexander, of Normandy, passed this life on Sunday, May 29 th , 2022 at his home at the age of 62. Craig was born in Manchester to the late Frank and Jean Hannah Alexander. During his life he worked as a carpenter in residential construction. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Craig is survived by two brothers, Andy (Suzanne) Alexander and Barry (Debbie) Alexander; one sister, Deedie (Joe) Felecia; nephews and niece, Joshua (Erica), Taylor (Mindy), and Courtney; great nephews and niece, County, Cole, Mara, Kase and Kole; and countless cousins and friends. Visitation for Craig will be held on Saturday June 4 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.