Constance Elaine Cole of Fayetteville passed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence at the age of 60. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Cole was the daughter of the late Bobby Elliot and Mary Elliot. She had a big heart for animals and was passionate about rescuing dogs.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cole was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Elliott.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Cole of Fayetteville; son, Andrew Cole (Sarah) of Columbia, TN; daughter, Lawren Cole of Fayetteville.
