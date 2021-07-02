Connie Toms Hill, of Murfreesboro, passed this life on Thursday, July 1 st , 2021 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Connie was born in Manchester to the late Jessie and Evie Farrar Toms. She was a former teacher at Westwood Elementary and later went on to work as a realtor with Clark Maples Realty and Auction. Connie was also a member of Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Glenda Saine, Carol Benson, and Kathy Esslinger. Connie is survived by her son, Devin West; one sister, Helen Darden; one brother, Royce Toms; two grandchildren, William Hunter West and Sawyer Allan West; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 6 th , 2021 at 11:00am at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery in Manchester with Rev. Lisa Oliver officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.