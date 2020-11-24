Mr. Colin Kelly Bowers, age 77, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Bowers was born in Kokomo, IN to his late parents, Harlan Virgil Bowers
and Maude Ann Frazier Bowers. He worked with the Chrysler Corporation for
many years as a tool and die machinist, where he was affectionately known
as “The Instigator”. Mr. Bowers had a wonderful sense of humor and loved
being a jokester. He enjoyed listening to regular and gospel bluegrass
music and was also a fantastic woodworker. Mr. Bowers also loved big
gardens and helping his wife tend to them. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Ostheimer; sisters, Barbara
Tipton, Thelma Jean Tusing, and Helen Wolfe; and brother, Harlan Bowers, Jr.
Mr. Bowers is survived by his wife Judy Marie Miller Bowers, Manchester,
TN; sons, Troy Bowers, Knoxville, TN, and Bill (Nancy) Fields, Indiana;
daughters, Kelly Bowers, Winchester, TN, Stacey (Jacob) Keedy, Woodbury,
TN, and Gail (Phillip) Perryman, Chapel Hill, TN; brothers, Danny Bowers,
Arkansas, and Ronnie Bowers, Indiana; sister, Frances of Indiana; 18
grandchildren which to some he was like a father; and 4 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4:00pm until
7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00pm from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Clayborne and Bro. Bill Fields
officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Manchester.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.