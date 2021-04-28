Coleen Dodson, of Lynchburg, passed this life on April 26, 2021 at the age of 62. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1 at the Wilson Ave Church of Christ in Tullahoma, at 5PM.
Mrs. Dodson was the daughter of the late Tom and Mary Jane Stroubel. She was a hard worker and loved being outdoors. She had a heart of gold and cared deeply for others; always putting others ahead of herself.
She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Dodson; sons, Michael Brothers and Randy Dodson; daughter, Christina Brothers; sisters, Tracy Stroubel, Tammy Stroubel, Cindy Stroubel; and several grandchildren.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.