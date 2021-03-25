On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Clinton Taylor (CT) Gurley, of Columbia, TN,
beloved son and father of two, passed away at the age of 37.
CT was born on December 12, 1983 in Nashville, Tn. To Melanie Barton Gurley
Elam and Ricky David Gurley. He worked for Parks and Recreation in
Columbia, Tn. a few years. During that time, he saved a co-worker’s life
by performing CPR immediately following a heart attack. He was recognized
by the mayor for his quick actions and proclaimed Friday, July 11, 2014
Clinton Taylor Gurley Day in recognition of his heroism. He was employed
with an Arbor Service at the time of his death.
CT loved to be outside. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, swimming and
fishing, especially with his children. He was known for his infectious
smile, wonderful hugs and his never-failing politeness and respect,
especially to anyone his elder. He was quick witted, funny and kind,
always willing to respond to anyone in need.
CT was preceded in death by grandparents Guinn and Mary Frances Barton
Williams, Roy H. Barton, Sr., Ray and Dorothy Gurley and Uncle Skip
Gurley. He is survived by his children Kaydence and Alex Gurley (Heather)
of Columbia, TN., his father Ricky Gurley, Hazel Green, AL, mother Melanie
Barton Gurley Elam and step father Les Elam, Tullahoma, grandmother Martha
Barton, Tullahoma, sisters Amber Gurley Odette (Derek) Tullahoma and
Jennifer Landers Lewis (Lonnie) Huntsville, AL., nieces and nephews Hannah,
Lilly, Tucker, Spencer and girlfriend Danielle Orvis, Spring Hill, TN.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.