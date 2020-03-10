Clinton Edward Nichols, age 76, of Summitville, TN, passed away at his residence on March 2, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time.
Clinton was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Edward and Alice Whitman Nichols. He was a United States Navy veteran and a retired security guard. Clinton enjoyed riding horses and was a radio broadcaster for many years on several stations.
In addition to his parents, Clinton was also preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Faye Bratcher. He is survived by his children, Christopher Clinton Nichols, Julie Ann Nichols, and Susan Carol (Curt) Gibbs; two grandchildren, William “Trey” Lee Brewer, III and Katie Caroline Gibbs; one brother, Phillip Bruce (Sandi) Nichols; nephew, Phillip Brent Nichols; and niece, Carrie Beth Elkins.
