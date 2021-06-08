Clifton Wright Freels of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, June 8,
2021 at his residence at the age of 84. A Celebration of Life Gathering
will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his residence, 70
Old Mount View Road, Manchester, TN, beginning at 2 PM.
Mr. Freels, a native of Kalamazoo, MI, was the son of the late Cliford and
Madge Layes Freels. He served in the U S Air Force and the Air National
Guard for forty years. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with all sorts of
things. He also enjoyed being with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B.
Freels and sister, Patricia French. Mr. Freels is survived by son, Gregory
Freels of Manchester; brother-in-law, Pete French of Manchester and
grandsons, Austin, Blake and Preston Freels.
