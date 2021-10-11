Claudia Ines Vargas, age 32, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly
father, October 7, 2021. She was born April 6, 1989 in Albuquerque, New
Mexico to the late Pedro Rangel and Lourdes Herrera. Claudia loved
spending her time taking care of her family.
Family gathering was held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. In following Claudia’s wishes, she will be
cremated.
She is survived by her husband and lifelong friend, Silvestre Vargas Jr.;
children, Angel Isaiah Vargas, April Ianna Vargas and Corey Alexander
Vargas; mother and step-father Lourdes Herrera and Noe Roman; and siblings,
Pedro Antonio Rangel, Maria Lourdes Rocha, Neomi Cody and Noe Roman Jr.
