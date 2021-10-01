Claudia Frances Trail Harmon born July 28, 1947,
passed away September 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Harmon, son Raymond
L.Harmon, parents Claude Trail and Ona Meega Trail Duncan, siblings Raymond
Trail, William (Billy) Trail, Barbara Trail Hodge, and Susan Trail.
Claudia is survived by daughter Pauletta (Dan) Wells and son Terry Harmon
in addition to granddaughter, Erin Wells, and grandsons James Brandon
Harmon, Anthony Harmon, Andy Harmon, and Drew Harmon. She is also survived
by siblings Linda (Johnny) Brown, Robbie (Robert) Tate, Patricia Utley,
Terry Cook, Diana Wilson, and David Trail in addition to numerous nieces
and nephews.
Claudia was a loving woman with a servant’s heart. It was obvious how
deeply she cared for her family and those around her and she never turned
away someone in need. She loved to cook, draw, paint, sew, and quilt. She
was a people person who enjoyed being around others and entertaining. She
made those around her feel welcomed, loved, and seen. She was a longtime
employee of Batesville Casket Company.
Claudia’s request was to celebrate her life with an intimate family
gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to
Central Funeral Home in Claudia’s honor.