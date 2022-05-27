Clarence Michael Robison (Mike), age 71 of Tullahoma passed this life on
Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. No services are planned.
Mike was born on February 2, 1951 in Tullahoma to Clarence and Mavis
Robison. He was preceded in death by his father in 2003 and his mother in
2021. Survivors include his sister Brenda Robison of Tullahoma, niece
Kellie Felker (Eric) of Murfreesboro, TN and his precious pets, BeBo,
Blackie and Skinny Kitty.
Mike graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1969 and MTSU in
1973, 76 and 79 where he received his bachelors, masters, and specialist
degrees in the field of education. He was a long-time educator for the
Tullahoma City School System and served as a teacher and administrator from
1973-2003. During most of his career he held the position of principal at
East Lincoln Elementary School.
As principal, Mike held a deep commitment to the children, families, and
school community of East Lincoln Elementary. He was well known for his
honesty, fairness, consistency, and dedication. He ran a tight ship; while
showing support, empathy, and compassion. His students knew that he loved
them and his high expectations for their success. Upon his retirement in
2003, the school playground was named the Clarence Michael Robison
playground in his honor.
Following his retirement, he served as a Supervisor of Student Teachers for
MTSU until 2014. Through this position, his knowledge and experience
helped many new teachers as they began their careers in education. During
this time from 2003 to 2014, he also worked at Lowes of Tullahoma, where he
dearly loved helping customers in the Garden Center. He was a talented
landscaper and found much joy in sharing his love of plants and flowers, as
well as great conversations, with all who came into the store.
Mike loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family and
friends and spending time with them. He loved animals and was known to
pick up injured or deceased animals to give them empathetic care and/or a
burial. He loved Coffee Country and Vanderbilt sports. He also loved
Florida and trips to Daytona Beach. Mike was a long-time member of the
Grundy Street Church of Christ. Mike also attended West Nashville Heights
Church of Christ in Nashville for many years where he taught class and
helped with youth events. He had so many friends there who are saddened at
his passing.
In Mike’s memory, please make any donations in his name to the Tullahoma
Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Ave, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements