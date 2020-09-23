Memorial services for Mr. Clarence Henry Colbert, III, age 87 years, 11
months, and 2 days. will be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4 PM
in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will
begin at 2 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Colbert passed
away on Saturday at his home in Estill Springs.
Mr. Clarence was born on October 18, 1932, to the late Clarence Henry
Colbert, Jr. and Madge Alice Lewis Colbert in Ada, OK. He served his
country in the United States Navy and later was employed as an instrument
technician for Calspan at AEDC. Mr. Clarence is survived by his daughter,
Sabrina Colbert, and sons, Charles, James, and Steven Colbert, and Charles
Fleischman.
As per Mr. Colbert’s request, he will be cremated and his remains will be
taken back to Oklahoma to be buried on the Fort Washita Indian Reservation.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Colbert family.
