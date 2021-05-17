Mr. Clarence Eugene Bagley, age 84, of Hillsboro,
TN, passed from this life on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Bagley was born in Mandan, ND, to his late parents Merle Bagley and
Jennie Linn Bagley. He was a long time pastor and was a member of Pelham
Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by a son, Craig Bagley and grandson Brent Bagley.
Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Darlene Bagley; sons, Allan
Bagley, Daniel Bagley, Richard Bagley, Terry Bagley, Darrel Bagley, and
Todd Bagley; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 10:00am until
12 noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 12 noon with Bro. Rick Lyles
officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in
Hillsboro, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com