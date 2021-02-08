Clarence “Buddy” Adamson Jr, of Knoxville, passed this life on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the age of 86. Visitation with family will begin at 12PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2PM with Bro. Chance Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Raby Cemetery.
Mr. Adamson lived in Moore County for many years and was a member of Charity Baptist Church. He proudly served his country and was a veteran of the US Navy. He was the best father and loved his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Warren Adamson and daughter, Mae Dean Hathcock.
He is survived by son, Clarence (Denise) Adamson III of Maryville; daughter, Missy Hall of Knoxville; sister, Carolyn Hunter of Nashville; grandchildren, Emily (Chance) Baker of Knoxville, Katelyn (Chance) Adamson of Knoxville, Whitney (Jordan) Henderson of Maryville, Joshua Hathcock of Birmingham, Shane Hathcock of Birmingham; great-grandchild, Jackson Henderson.
Clarence “Buddy” Adamson Jr.
