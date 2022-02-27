Mrs. Clara Mae Jernigan, age 77, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mrs. Jernigan was born in Woodbury, TN, to her late parents Clarence Benton
Stacy and Mary Ezell Alford Stacy. She worked for the Department of Motor
Vehicles in Tullahoma for some time and was a preacher for 50 years. Mrs.
Jernigan loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkid. She
also loved sewing, preaching, singing, and painting by numbers. Mrs.
Jernigan was also known for her cooking and baking. She was a member of
Grace and Mercy Tabernacle in Tullahoma, TN. In addition to her parents,
she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Olin Jernigan and daughter,
Sandra Kay Holdaway.
Mrs. Jernigan is survived by s son, Kenneth (Pat) Jernigan; brother, WB
(Valerie) Stacy; sister, Pearl (Jerry) Kirby; grandchildren, Christa (Joey)
Gans and Andy Jernigan; great grandchild, Jaxton Gans; step-grandchildren,
Helen Bashaw, Elizabeth Holdaway, Josh Holdaway, and Rebecca Holdaway;
nephew, Mark Messick.
Visitation with the family will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:00pm in the
chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery
in Cannon County.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com