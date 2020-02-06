Mrs. Clara Mae Davis, 72 of Normandy passed away Sunday
February 2, 2020. She attended Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed being
outside and working in her flower garden. Mrs. Davis was the daughter of
Vernon and Lola Mae Banks Vaughn of Coffee County who preceded her in
death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three
sisters; Wanda Giles, Jean Morrison, and Doris Vickers. She is survived by
her husband of 53 years, A.L. Davis, daughter Pam (Tom) Taylor of Moore
County; son Marlon (Cindy) Davis of Moore County, a brother; Joe Vaughn of
Moore County, 4 grandchildren; Diana Green (Eric) of Franklin County, TN,
Derek Davis (Ashley), Dillon Taylor, and Katie Taylor of Moore County; and
2 great-grandchildren, Owen Green and Angler Davis. A private service will
be held at a later date. Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
