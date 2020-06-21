Mrs. Clara Mae Brady, 82, passed away Saturday June
20, 2020 at the Manchester Center for Health and Healing. She was born in
Warren County, Tennessee on May 6, 1938 to Harvey Jacobs Turner and Daisy
Travis Turner who preceded her in death along with her husband, Paul Hayes
Brady; daughters, Billie Jo Brady and Caroline Ann Renaeu; son, Jimmy Hayes
Brady; brother, Thomas Turner.
She was a member of the Manchester First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Freddie Lee Brady; daughters, Thelma Jean
McMahan, Debbie Kay Hawkins and Darlene Hopkins; sisters, Wilma Anita
Williams and Emma Jewel Lowe; 10 grandchildren and a host of great
grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Pastor Brenton Cox officiating with burial to follow in the
Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com