On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Cindy Roberts, loving
mother, aunt, sister and friend, passed away at age 53. Cindy was born May 2, 1967 in Tullahoma Tennessee to the late John Buford Bennett Jr. and Marilyn Faye (Tankersley) Burks.
Cindy began a career in healthcare at the age of 16 and became a registered nurse in 1997. She dedicated her life to serving others in healthcare. Cindy diligently worked her way through the ranks of the healthcare ladder from a Candy Striper to at the time of her passing the Vice President of Clinical Operations Mid-South Division for Signature Healthcare.
Cindy was a loving and caring mother to her son, Chris. Cindy had a passion for photography, reading, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved taking trips to the beach, cruises, and most of all spending time with her two dogs, Bentley and Daisy. She was a passionate person who was incredibly humble and encouraging to those around her.
She is Proceeded in death by her father John and her brother Scott Bennett.
She is survived by mother, Marilyn Faye Burks of Tullahoma, TN; son Chris (Kayley) Perry of Manchester, TN; sister, Kristy Bennett of Tullahoma, TN; brother, Brian Bennett of Tullahoma, TN; nieces, Kylee Benitez of Tullahoma, TN, Ashleigh Nicole Hill of Tullahoma, TN, Halie Bennett of Manchester, TN, Jessica Bennett of Manchester, TN, Ally Bennett of Winter Springs, FL; nephews, John Bennett of Winter Springs, FL, and Austin Bennett of Chattanooga, TN.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN. Family will also receive visitors from 10am until the time of the service on Saturday.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in honor of Cindy Roberts to Signature Inspire Foundation’s Compassion Fund, which is a non-profit public charity. Donate online at www.signatureinspire.org or Mail checks to 12201 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299. You can also
donate to ASPCA.