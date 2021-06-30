Mr. Christopher Michael Mahaffey, age 43, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Mahaffey was born in Fort Oglethorp, Georgia, to his late father,
Michael Richard Mahaffey and mother, Melissa Morgan Swanson. He worked in
industrial maintenance all his life and graduated with an Associate’s
Degree in Electrical Control Systems from Georgia Northwestern Technical
College in September 2010. Mr. Mahaffey was an avid outdoorsman, had a
green thumb and loved working outside. He also loved music, especially
Grateful Dead. Mr. Mahaffey absolutely loved spending time with his
children and was a loving father, husband and family man. He was of the
Church of Christ faith. Mr. Mahaffey was preceded in death by his father,
Michael Richard Mahaffey.
Mr. Mahaffey is survived by mother, Melissa (Greg) Swanson; wife of 3
years, Ticia Mahaffey; sons, Caison and Jaxton Elgouhary; daughter, Anistyn
Mahaffey; and brother, Micah (Amy) Mahaffey.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 2:00pm
until 4:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of
Life service will immediately follow visitation at 4:00pm in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com