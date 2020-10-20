Christopher Joseph Patterson, age 42, a McMinnville, TN resident and Cannon County, TN native was born July 5, 1978 and passed October 16, 2020 following a sudden illness.
He was a Captain with the Manchester Police Department, a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, and the son of Rob and Jackie Patterson of McMinnville, TN. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Sam & Dorothy Sprovero and paternal grandparents, Robert and Marion Patterson, Sr.
Mr. Patterson was married March 5, 1999 to Veronica Patterson of McMinnville, TN. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two children, Alli and Jax Patterson of McMinnville, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Robby and Sony Patterson of McMinnville, TN; sister, Kathy Patterson of Knoxville, TN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jackie and Katie Matheny of McMinnville, TN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Candace Matheny, Jr. of McMinnville, TN and Bryan and Lindsey Matheny of McMinnville, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in High’s Chapel with Chief Mark Yother, Assistant Chief Adam Floied, and Jackie Matheny officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at High’s.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideon Living Memorial Bible Plan c/o High’s.
