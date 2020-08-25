Christopher Dwayne Jones of Fayetteville, passed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 29. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Kirkland Chapel Cemetery in Taft. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of service.
Mr. Jones was born in Tampa, FL to Gary Jones and Tammy Whitman Jones. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Gary Jones of Florida; mother, Tammy Whitman Jones of Fayetteville; brother, Kevin Jones of Fayetteville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; nephew, Dixon Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with the memorial /funeral cost.
