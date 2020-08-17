Manchester, Tennessee- Mr. Christopher Albert Pierce, Jr., age 91, of
Manchester, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Pierce was born in Brookhaven, NY, to his late parents, Christopher
Albert Pierce, Sr., and Irene Daub Pierce. He was a retired veteran of the
United States Navy, where he served his country in the Korean War. Mr.
Pierce was the owner and operator of Pierce Arrow Fence Company here in
Manchester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son,
Chester Pierce and sisters, Irene Turner and Dorothy Kneski.
Mr. Pierce is survived by a son, James (Juanita) Pierce; daughters, Susan
(Claudio) Rivera, Marjorie Jensen, and Christine Fisher; sister, Gladys
Harris; grandchildren, Ann, Eugene, Erica, Jose, William, Emily, Julie,
Ronnie, Debbie, Bobby, and Chris; several great grandchildren and several
nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 11:00AM
until 1:00PM at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A memorial service will
follow visitation at 1:00PM in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial
will follow at a later date at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.