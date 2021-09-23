Christoper Dugger, age 59 of Shelbyville passed this life Wednesday,
September 22, 2021. He was born May 17, 1962 int Shelbyville, TN to the
late Ralph Dugger and Shirley Segroves Dugger. Besides his father, Chris
is also preceded in death by his daughter, Frances Dugger; brother, Fred
Dugger; and step-father, Thomas Yarbrough. Chris liked fishing with his son
and going to yard sales.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday,
September 25th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be
held in the chapel at 1 p.m. with interment following at Bomar Cemetery.
Chris is survived by his son, Toby Dugger (Virgina); mother, Shirley
Yarbrough; brothers, Barry Dugger (Mary) and Ralph Michael Dugger; sisters,
Patricia Crowson and Melanie Gibbs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.