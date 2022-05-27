Christine T. Salita of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022
at NHC Tullahoma, at the age of 70. Memorial Service is scheduled for
Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 P.M at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will accept friends from 5 P.M until service time.
Christine, a native of Farmingdale, New York, was the daughter of the late
Stefan and Evelyn Salita. She was an avid reader, loved to travel,
volunteering at her church and loved animals.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Stephen Salita of Tullahoma; nephew,
Christopher T. Salita (Hannah) of Nolensville, TN and great-niece, Mckenzie
Salita.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.