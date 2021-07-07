Christine Hazelwood of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Monday, July 5,
2021 at her sister’s residence at the age of 88. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
from 5 PM – 8 PM.
Christine, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late Leslie
and Cleo Cox Hunt. Mrs. Hazelwood loved being outdoors working in her yard.
She was a very hard worker and even recently helped her younger sister,
Jewel, split and haul wood for her wood burning stove. She also enjoyed
doing crafts and being involved with her church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E W
Hazelwood and brothers, Haden, Junior Rowe, Archie Ray and James William
Hunt.
Mrs. Hazelwood is survived by sisters, Jewel Hice and Vera Hunt, both of
Tullahoma and several nieces, Nephews and cousins.
