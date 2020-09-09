Christine B. Hodge of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, September 6,
2020 at Tennova Harton Hospital the age of 91 years. Graveside services are
scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Oakwood Cemetery.
Christine, the daughter of the late John T. and Vester E. Holder
Huddleston, was born in Tullahoma, TN on June 22, 1929. She worked for
many years as a supervisor at Daun-Ray Casuals. She was a member of Grace
Baptist Church and enjoyed attending her Bible study group. She loved
watching the game show network, eating candy, being with her grandchildren
and watching her grandson coach THS and Motlow Softball. She also enjoyed
fishing with her late husband and eating, especially when Mitch and George
cooked.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred
Hodge; sons, Fred Hodge Jr and Joseph Thomas Hodge; brother, Thomas Ray
Huddleston and sisters, Helen Lucille Evans, Mary Sue Arnold, Evelyn Marie
Banks and Mildred Louise Knight.
Mrs. Hodge is survived by son, Denny Hodge (Teresa) of Gallatin; daughters,
Kathy Barfield (George) of Tullahoma and Freida Johnson (Mitchell) of
Seymour, IN; grandchildren, Ashley Robinson (Keith) of Gallatin, Brandy
Folse (Brandon) of Japan, Denny Hodge Jr (Jaida) of San Antonio, TX,
Tiffany Edwards (Greg) of Dudleytown, IN, Shaun Johnson of Seymour, IN and
Gary Barfield (Tracy) of Tullahoma and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St.
Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Battered Women of Gallatin.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.