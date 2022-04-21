Ms. Christin Marie Pepple, age 33, of Hillsboro, TN,
passed from this life on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Christin was born in Winchester, TN, to her parents Michael and Jennifer
Pepple. She was a hair stylist, beautician, and cosmetologist for most of
her life and then went to attend John A. Gupton College to become a funeral
director. Christin also designed clothing and was an amazing craftswoman.
She also enjoyed writing and had a book that was to be published. Christin
was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Patricia Pepple and Patsy Hicks.
In addition to her parents, Christin is survived by a brother, Brian
Pepple; sister, Rachel (Chance) Phelps; grandfathers, Donald Pepple and
Jimmie Gaunce; nieces, Elena and Esme Phelps; her cat, Iago; several aunts,
uncles, and extended family.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 12noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Memorial services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel
of Central Funeral Home.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pepple family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com