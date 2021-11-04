Christi Nunley Zahn of Manchester, TN passed this life on Thursday,
November 4, 2021, at Unity Medical Center at the age of 53. Funeral
services will be conducted at 12 PM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery in
Pelham. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6 – 8 PM.
Christi, a native of Franklin County, was the daughter of the late Joseph
Carl Nunley and Pamela Ogelvie Gould, who survives. She attended the
Westside Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed taking rides, going to the lake
and cooking.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother, Donnie Lee
Nunley.
In addition to her mother, Pamela Gould of Manchester; son, Ryan Zahn
(fiancé, Kimberly Burks) of Manchester; daughter, Emily Schomburg
(Jonathan) of Manchester; and grandchildren, Olivia, Aubree, Noah, Rylie,
Makeeley and Kennedi.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be given in
her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
