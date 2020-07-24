Columbia native Chestine Parrish Oliver, 75, passed on from this life at 12:55am on July 18, 2020 at her home in Hillsboro, TN just outside Manchester.
Chestine was born June 2, 1945 in Maury County, TN, to the late Chesley and Carrie Parrish.
She will be greatly missed by all those who love her. Anyone you ask about her would say she had such a sweet and caring spirit, and a laugh you could recognize anywhere. She devoted several years after her retirement in order to care for her ailing parents. That example is one of the things that made her so special. She so loved her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids, whom she talked about any chance she had. She was a faithful member of the Hillsboro church of Christ in Hillsboro, TN. She enjoyed reading, going to the beach to see the sunrise, and spending time with her family.
Chestine was a 1963 graduate of Central High School in Columbia, worked at Farm Credit for 24 years before retiring from Comdata Corp. Chestine also served with the American Diabetes Association and volunteered at Columbia Academy and Maury Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her sister Vicki Mangrum (Paul) of Hendersonville, TN; three sons, Jerry Glenn Oliver Jr. (Joseph Milillo) of Palm Springs, CA; David Parrish Oliver (Tamela) of Shady Grove, TN; Jonathan Paul Oliver (Jamie) of Manchester, TN; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one niece, and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry Parrish.
Funeral services for Chestine was held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, TN. Burial followed in Polk Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4-8pm and Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Her wishes were for memorials to be made to Brightland Christian Orphanage in Cameroon, Africa; c/o Jonathan Oliver, Hillsboro church of Christ. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.