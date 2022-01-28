Cheryl Ann Harnack, age 74, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday,
January 26th, 2022 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. She was born on June 11th, 1947
in Madisonville, Kentucky. Being a 1965 graduate of Franklin County High
School in Tennessee – she loved getting together with her old classmates at
their reunions and luncheons. She also loved making new friends at the
senior center, playing bingo, and going on adventures. She is preceded in
death by her parents, Arnold and Maxine Farley; her husband, Art Harnack;
and her son, Sean Buchanan. She is also survived by her sister, Debby
Pulse; brother, Steve Farley; daughter Tami Buchanan (Mike); nephew,
Shannon Johnson; grandchildren: Natasha Edmonds (Andres), Cody Edmonds,
Zane Buchanan, Autzen Buchanan, Jared Acklen (Hailey), Jada Buchanan;
several great-grandchildren, great-nephews, cousins, and many loved ones of
friends and family. Cheryl had a life full of love that resulted in her
being a “Nana” and friend to all. She accepted everyone with an open heart
and open arms and was always there when you needed her. Her joy in life was
helping her family.
