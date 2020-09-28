Graveside services for Ms. Cherry Sue Harding, age 69, of Manchester, will
be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Ms. Harding passed from this life on Sunday, September
27, 2020, at her residence in Manchester.
Cherry was born in Albany, GA, the daughter of the late John R. and Dorothy
Collins. She was a lifelong nurse who never met a stranger. Cherry was
open hearted, would help anyone in need, and fiercely loyal to her family.
Her grandchildren meant everything to her. Cherry was a loving mother,
grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Cherry is also preceded in death by one
brother, John Collins; one sister, Melanie Collins; one grandson, Justin
Jones. She is survived by her two sons, John Kenneth Jones and Karl
Stephen Jones; one brother, Anthony Collins; three grandchildren, Jordan
Jones, Tyler Jones, and Brianna Jones; four great-grandchildren, Logan
Jones, Laine Jones, Alexandria Jones, and Caden Tosh.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harding family.