Cherry Ann Ellsworth Uselton Smith of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on
Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the
age of 74. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, November
13, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at New
Redden’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until
the service time.
Cherry, a native of McMinnville, was the daughter of the late Ira Willis
and Susie Pelham Ellsworth. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of
Tullahoma for over 45 years but was attending the Breakfree Worship Center.
She was also the Director of the Good Samaritan Ministry. She enjoyed
cooking, reading and doing word search puzzles. She enjoyed working and
providing for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, John
Thomas Uselton and Willie D. Smith; son, Steven T. Uselton; brothers, Ira
Willis Ellsworth Jr and John Perry Ellsworth; sisters, Mary Lee England and
Rena Sue Land and grandson, Shane Wesley Uselton.
Cherry is survived by son, Kenny D W Uselton (Donna) of Tullahoma;
daughters, Lisa Page (Edward) of Cookeville and Angela Uselton of Normandy;
sister, Brenda March of Normandy; grandchildren, Michael Page ( Nicole) of
Nashville, Cortney Haviland (Scott) of Ashburn, VA, Megan Jones (Chris) of
Arizona, Cole Smith of Tullahoma, Samantha Jasper (Devin) of Tullahoma and
Danny Dewayne Uselton of Normandy and great grandchildren, Dexter Michael,
Madeleine Jane, Peyton, Kinsley, Aubree, Kaydence, Benjamin, Xander, Lylah,
Jase, Sean Kenji and Alice Isabelle Storm.
