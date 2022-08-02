Chasity Scott of Manchester passed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Summit Medical Center at the age of 40. No services are scheduled.
Ms. Scott was the daughter of the late Tommy Privett and Becky Elaine Thomas Privett who survives. She enjoyed listening to music and swimming.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Scott. She is survived by her mother, Becky Privett of Manchester; sons, Dillan Scot and Logan Scott; daughters, Erica Rain Scott and Abigal Hope Nay; brother, Jessie Privett (Michelle) of Hillsboro; sisters, April Dawn Privett and Marie Johnson (Stacy) all of Manchester.
