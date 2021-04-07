Charlotte Pearl Irish of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, April 2,
2021 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 76. Graveside Services were held on
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10 AM at Maplewood Cemetery.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and
Fannie Ogg Redfern. She was a member of the Westside Church of the Nazarene
and was an avid UT fan. She loved the holidays, especially St. Patrick’s
Day when she could wear “Irish” sweatshirts. She also loved to sing and
would entertain people with her songs.
In addition to her parents and husband, Glenden Irish, she was preceded in
death by seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by sister, Louise
Fowler of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.