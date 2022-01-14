Charlotte Lillian Barker, age 64, of Tullahoma, TN, passed from this life
on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN. Mrs. Barker was born in
Virginia to her late parents, Thomas Starr Gray and Dixie Puffenbarger. She
most recently worked with PCA in Manchester, TN. She was a good seamstress
and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. Mrs.
Barker would do anything for anybody and had a huge heart. In addition to
her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Barker; brothers,
Thomas Gray and Scott Gray. Mrs. Barker is survived by her children, Jimmie
(Amanda) Lansdon, Dixie Branch, Thomas (Tamera) Barker, and George
(Jessica) Barker; siblings, Danny Gray, Robert Gray, Connie Seago, Betty
Gray, Oma Reynolds, and Cornelia Wood; grandchildren, Cage Clark, Jimmie
Lansdon Jr., Shelby Barker, Andrew Branch, Nathan Barker, Teagan Barker,
Gracyn Barker, Aaron Mata, Logan Cajina, Jesslynn Barker; great
grandchildren, Kaiden, Millie, Sebastian, and Ariel. Visitation with the
family will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 12:00pm noon until
2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at
Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Central Funeral Home is serving
the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
Charlotte Lillian Barker
Charlotte Lillian Barker, age 64, of Tullahoma, TN, passed from this life