Charlotte Ann Hankins, age 64, passed this life on October 14, 2021 at
Vanderbilt Harton Tullahoma Hospital. A Celebration of Life Gathering will
be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 6 -8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
“Just want to take a moment to share some things about my wife Charlotte
Hankins. We met at Motlow College in the early ’80s. Didn’t start seeing
each other for a couple years later. We soon became a couple and then
Married on 5th day of October 1991. We had two Sons, Jason and Joel. We
have 4 grandchildren, and two daughter in laws. Tracey with Courtney,
Mathew, And Peyton with Olive, and Malachite. The last being the newest to
our family. Her children and grandchildren where her life.
She worked pretty much her whole life. She worked as a teacher at
Tullahoma Daycare, then Account manager assistant at the Officers Club at
Arnold Air Force. She also went to MTSU and finished and received two
Bachelor Deg of Psychology and was accepted into the Graduate Program. She
worked at Harton Mental Health. She was on one of the Crisis Teams and
went out and did on site mental evaluations. She loved that job. She also
entered the Nursing Program in Shelbyville at the Vocational Tech School
but did not finish due to severe Automobile accident.
She loved to garden. She really didn’t care if we ate any of it and gave
most away. She loved growing flowers and just getting out and working in
the sun and growing plants. Many times our friends would drive by and blow
their horns at her out in the yard working. She got that from her Father
Pat Glascoe.
She also loved her music. The Allmen Brothers and most recently Marcus
King. Would set for hours listening to their songs. I knew she was having
a bad day when I heard her playing those Two. Then she would be ok again
and ready to go. Thank you Greg and Marcus for making giving my wife such
pleasure from your music.
Jason, Joel and myself were around her when she passed away. Hardest thing
in this life I will ever experience. But, she knew we were there and her
spirit was felt in the room and at our homes over the next few days. She
is with her parents and family members now that have left this life before
her.
She will be missed greatly. She was my friend first then my wife. Our
family is hurting from this hole in each of our hearts. We loved her and
she loved us.
We ask that instead of flowers, she would want you to make a donation to
her greatest charity St. Jude’s
Hospital for children.”
