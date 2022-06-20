Charles Thomas Trail, retired United States Army SFC, age 86 of Murfreesboro, was born on December 4, 1935, to the late George and Jewell Crosslin Trail, in Manchester, TN. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 20 years. After his retirement from his military career as a Sargent First Class, Charles was employed as a technician in the Bio-Medical Engineering Department for the Veterans Administration in Murfreesboro, TN, until his retirement after 34 years. After Charles left the VA, he became a substitute teacher in Rutherford County. He loved participating in the senior Olympics, running, playing ping pong, especially in many tournaments all over Tennessee, and he enjoyed garage selling.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Howard Trail, and sister, Susan Delores Bullard. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marie Trail; two daughters, Lori Trail, and Jewell Thompson; three brothers, George, David, and Michael Trail; sisters, Wanda Gilly and Geraldine Turnage; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Charles will be conducted on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Fredonia cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM on Monday, until time of service. Charles passed away at his home in Murfreesboro after an extended illness.
